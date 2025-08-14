Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

