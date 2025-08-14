Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Holdings Increased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

DFGR stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

