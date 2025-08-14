Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Holdings Lifted by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFVA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $7,846,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

VFVA opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $644.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

