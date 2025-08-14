Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $787.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

