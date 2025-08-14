Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after buying an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after buying an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,652,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 3,047,098 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

