Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) is Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 4.1% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,971,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth $18,313,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth $14,847,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,442,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 724.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.