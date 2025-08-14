Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 18,443 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $660.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.52 and a 200 day moving average of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.88.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

