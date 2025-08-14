GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,330,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,661 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $130,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.