Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $201.83 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,586 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.42% of Suncor Energy worth $201,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

