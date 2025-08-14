Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,878 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $101,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 112.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $337.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

