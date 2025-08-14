Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $101.87 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $101,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14,091.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.8%

AMG stock opened at $223.56 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.