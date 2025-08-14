Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of GE stock opened at $269.09 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

