Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,685 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors
In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1%
OHI opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
