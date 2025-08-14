Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 45,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 1,098,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 387,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,178.08. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,695 shares of company stock valued at $76,677,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

