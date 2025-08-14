Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 216,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Maplebear by 542.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

