Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 451,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

