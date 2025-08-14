Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 4,310,526 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,525,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 471,176 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440,370 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.