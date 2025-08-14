Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

