Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Up 0.1%

STT stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

