Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.