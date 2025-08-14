30,000 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,812.93. The trade was a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,287 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

