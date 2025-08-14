Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $93,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

