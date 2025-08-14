Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Inspire Trust Co. N.A.

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

