Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,607,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

