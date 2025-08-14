Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.9% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

MU opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

