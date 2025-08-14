Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,812 shares of company stock worth $18,621,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $125.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

