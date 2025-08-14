Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,421,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $135.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.63.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

