Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 41,823 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,823 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

