Trivium Point Advisory LLC Purchases 81,363 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

