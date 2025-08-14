Trivium Point Advisory LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

