National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

