Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

