Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

