Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

In related news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $950,184.05. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,638 shares of company stock worth $2,258,145 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

