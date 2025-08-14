Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 496 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $47.29 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

