Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,143,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.9%

PWR opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

