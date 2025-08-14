Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.