Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372,313 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,656,000 after buying an additional 400,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,939 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,987,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.