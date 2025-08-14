Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after buying an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KLAC opened at $949.48 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $952.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

