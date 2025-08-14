Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,802.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,108 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $169.73 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

