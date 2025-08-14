Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.45% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $34.76.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

