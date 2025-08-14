Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $962,000 Holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

