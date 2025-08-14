CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of CLEAR Secure worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,507.25. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,907 shares of company stock worth $10,015,189. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

