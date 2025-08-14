Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.14 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2%

CWT opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

