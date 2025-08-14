Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Plexus worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,714 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,699.52. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,305.26. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,171. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

