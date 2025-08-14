Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.63 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.