Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,357 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,022.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

