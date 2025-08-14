HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.20% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $63,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

