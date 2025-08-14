HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 207,867 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $60,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

