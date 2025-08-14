HighTower Advisors LLC Has $57.06 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 15,924.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $57,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

HTRB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

